Pascal (PASC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146.00

Pascal (PASC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pascal has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. Pascal has a market capitalization of $359,458.00 and approximately $146.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.81 or 1.00043419 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017731 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal (PASC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,596,025 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Pascal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
