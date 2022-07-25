Paul Christopher Swinney Sells 300,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($3.98), for a total value of £999,000 ($1,194,261.81).

Tristel Stock Down 6.6 %

Tristel stock traded down GBX 23.49 ($0.28) on Monday, hitting GBX 331.51 ($3.96). 10,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,467. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of £156.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6,630.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 353.32. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($9.68).

Tristel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

