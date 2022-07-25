Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $324.53 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

