Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
PAYC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.
Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $324.53 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.
Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
