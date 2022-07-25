PayPie (PPP) One Day Volume Hits $27.00

PayPie (PPP) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, PayPie has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $360,395.03 and approximately $27.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

