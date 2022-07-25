PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,852,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

