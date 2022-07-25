PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.65. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

