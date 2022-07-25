Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.