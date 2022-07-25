Pigeoncoin Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $263,040.46 and $81,323.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

