Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

KMB opened at $132.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

