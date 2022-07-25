Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $147.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.