Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD opened at $253.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day moving average of $247.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

