Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after buying an additional 168,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.29.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

