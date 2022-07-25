Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $31.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

