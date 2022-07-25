Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $688.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $633.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. MKM Partners began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.