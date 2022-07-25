Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $221,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RY opened at $95.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.