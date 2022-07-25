Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Target stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

