Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,377 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.87 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

