Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 212,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned 0.28% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,001,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

