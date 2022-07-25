Piper Sandler Cuts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $120.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.