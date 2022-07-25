Piper Sandler Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $425.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €390.00 ($393.94) to €430.00 ($434.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

ARGX stock opened at $356.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.31. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $383.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that argenx will post -19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in argenx by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in argenx by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

