Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

