Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.81) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($60.61) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €68.98 ($69.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €59.06 ($59.66) and a 52-week high of €97.66 ($98.65). The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is €69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.19.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

