Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

POSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Poshmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ POSH opened at $10.92 on Monday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,193.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock valued at $23,770,851.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Poshmark by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

