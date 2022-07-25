PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $599,534.52

PotCoin (POT) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $599,534.52 and $213.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,946.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.54 or 0.06964711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00257419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00115350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00668982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00572014 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005788 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,233 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.