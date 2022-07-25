Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.05. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

