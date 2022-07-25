Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RHI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

