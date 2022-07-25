Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 246.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,633. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 216,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

