Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $398,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.64. 23,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,549. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

