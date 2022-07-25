Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 456 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.08. 12,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.31.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

