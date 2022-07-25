Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $157.95. 661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.