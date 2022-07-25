Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,038 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 27.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 144,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 478,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 81.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.