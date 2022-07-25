Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of CNBS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $23.36.

