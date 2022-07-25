Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 13,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,421. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

