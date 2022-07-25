Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 231 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $96.17. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.64 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

