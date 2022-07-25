Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $61.68. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,704. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

