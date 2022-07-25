ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet cut ProAssurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
ProAssurance Trading Down 1.2 %
ProAssurance stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.33.
ProAssurance Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
