ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Down 39.4% This Week

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $16,840.67 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 192,765,047 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

