Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($90.91) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €100.00 ($101.01) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($72.73) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($107.07) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Puma Trading Up 0.1 %

Puma stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €70.40 ($71.11). The stock had a trading volume of 287,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Puma has a one year low of €59.24 ($59.84) and a one year high of €115.40 ($116.57). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.53.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

