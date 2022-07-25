QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.78) price objective on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.56) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 383.80 ($4.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.23. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.80 ($4.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,558.67.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QinetiQ Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.37%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($511,741.04).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

