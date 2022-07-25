Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.32. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

