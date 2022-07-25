QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 81.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,278. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.