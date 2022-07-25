QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 81.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $152.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,278. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
