Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 135,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.