Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.55. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

