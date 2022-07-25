Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 201,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,852,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

