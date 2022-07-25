Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 31,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 536,524 shares.The stock last traded at $13.23 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Rattler Midstream Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Rattler Midstream Announces Dividend

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $103.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rattler Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

