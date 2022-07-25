Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,293 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Raymond James worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

