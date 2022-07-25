Razor Network Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $244,854.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 33% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000158 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007959 BTC.
About Razor Network
Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.
Razor Network Coin Trading
