Razor Network Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (RAZOR)

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $244,854.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007959 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

Razor Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.