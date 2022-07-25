RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

RBB opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,687,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kao bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RBB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

