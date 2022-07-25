Refinable Trading Down 4% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $206,340.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017320 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031744 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
