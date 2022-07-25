Refinable Trading Down 4% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $206,340.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031744 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

