Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $24.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

